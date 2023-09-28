Alan’s resignation: Reasons baseless and unmeritorious – Social Commentator

Politics of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A social commentator, Eddie Yaw Gyapong, says the grounds on which Alan Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are unfounded and meritorious.



He claims that the decision was hasty and that the reasons given were not enough to motivate him to resign.



Gyapong argues that no one in history has resigned from either the NPP or NDC and secured enough votes to become president.



He believes that Alan’s resignation would end his political career and make him irrelevant.



He asserted that it would be impossible for Alan Cash to secure 2 to 5 per cent of the votes in the 2024 presidential election.



He believes the other issue of Alan claiming his followers were being intimidated was part of our politics.



“I think it was all politics, and in politics, you need a thick skin.” Some issues will not go your way, and as a politician, you must understand them and know how to assess them. I don’t understand why he had to resign and run as an independent candidate. However, the reasons he gave were flawed. They were unfounded and without merit.



He was a founding father, and as such, he should have remained in the NPP to help address the issues. He has now formed a movement that he claims will aid him in gaining power in the presidential election of 2024. In any election in Ghana, no independent candidate has made a significant impact. Individuals who left the NDC or NPP had no impact on our political history.



His followers followed him because of his association with the NPP. These people will no longer follow him as an independent candidate. Some may follow him, but he will not have 2 to 5 per cent of these followers join him. So basically, the political career of Alan Kyerematen was over.”