Alan's independent candidature is a new wave of hope for the youth - Son of late NPP leading member

Politics of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The son of the late Alhaji Issaka Inusah, Dr. Ramzi Inusah, has described the major decision made by Alan Kyerematen, a former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to go independent in the 2024 elections as a dawn of new hope for the youth of Ghana.



He stressed that the credibility of Alan is one that will make him the right candidate for president in the country.



Dr. Ramzi Inusah, who is also an avid member of the Movement for Change by Alan Kyerematen, said that the candidature of the former Minister of Trade and Industry gives the future of Ghana some hope.



“There is a new wave of hope for the youth of this country. I happy to be the son of the late Alhaji Saka Inusah of the NPP, and so, to me, this is not new. For me, Alan has done just to the country and to principalities on what he stands for as a human being and as a person, and his long service for this country.



“I think that today, as a youthful person, and any youth on the streets of Accra, there is a new hope and new belief that Ghana will rise again. And it’s not just going to rise on sheer mantra or whimsical promises, but it’s going to rise on the backbone of credibility and of a person who has proven a credible track record in public service. And so, this is a new hope for the youth,” he explained.



Dr. Ramzi Inusah said this after Alan Kyerematen announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and his desire to be president of Ghana, contesting as an independent candidate.



It would also be recalled that the late Alhaji Issaka Inusah (former Campaign Manager of President John Agyekum Kufuor) joined forces with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after resigning from the NPP in the late-into-early 2000s.



AE/BB