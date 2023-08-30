Alan's campaign coordinator narrates how NPP youth organiser beat him up

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

The North East Region campaign coordinator for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen; Ali Zakari, has narrated the events that led to his attack at a voting centre in the region during the party’s Special Delegate Conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



According to him, he was needlessly attacked by the party’s youth organiser for the North East Region after he raised the concern of some of the party’s executives displaying their vote before putting their ballot papers in the ballot box.



Speaking to journalists at the AIMS Hospital in Accra, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, where he is receiving treatment, Zakari said that the youth organiser attacked him with a plastic chair, injuring his hands, face, eye and other parts of his body.



“They voted in groups. The first group was led by the MP for Walewale … she came and voted and displayed her vote. So, I complained to the police commander and the EC in charge but I saw that they played adamant, they didn't want to listen to me.



“The regional minister also followed up, he voted and did not display his vote… the third person was the regional youth organiser, he voted and displayed his vote.



“So, I confronted him and told him that my brother that is not the rule of the game. We are told that no one should use a phone to snap when you vote. Secondly, we have been told that no one should vote and display his vote. When I said this, he picked a plastic chair and hit me,” he narrated.



About NPP’s Special Delegate Conference



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the leading contender of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference.



Per the results, Dr Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. The results are based on figures collated by 17 out of 17 voting centres across the country.



Behind him is Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent in the elections which took place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot for the party’s presidential primaries with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in the 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections were Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



The Super Delegates Conference is aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Ten candidates from the NPP participated in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November this year



The final round will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.



