Alan’s camp slams Bawumia for ridiculing his campaign slogan 'Adru Me so'

Politics of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Camp of Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyerematen has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who’s also a Flagbearer aspirant for ridiculing the former’s campaign slogan “Adru Me So”.



The Vice President while engaging delegates in the Suame constituency as part of his campaign in the Ashanti Region, highlighted the many sacrifices he has made for the party over the years including serving as a witness for the party during the 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court which put his political career on the line.



“Most of our members gave excuses when the party needed a witness for the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court. I sacrificed my political career for the party, even though I was fully aware of the implications if I don’t deliver well in court.”



Dr. Bawumia claimed his rival has no better message apart from highlighting that he’s next in line in leading the party.



“They gave so many excuses, some said they were travelling because they feared to put their political career on the line. That time, nobody came out to say “Adru me so”, but I stood my ground, I’m the best person to lead the party.”



But the Deputy Spokesperson for the Alan Campaign, Richard Nyamah in an interview with Starr News said the catch phrase which is being ridiculed is not alien to the party.



He added that there’s a lot of contradictions in the statements by the Vice President in justifying why he should be the elected the NPP Presidential Candidate



“He’s basically saying “adru me so” because he was in court, he’s also saying that “adru ne so” because he’s a northerner and that they have always been vice presidents and it’s time for a northerner to become the President. He’s giving these justifications for him to become President and he used that terminology first when he started the Dombo tradition thing.



“Today somebody tells you that “adru me so” because I was part of the founding members of the NPP. “Adru me so” because I brought and Chaired the Young Executives Forum which financed the party from 1992 when the party was in the ditches and couldn’t survive. “Adru me so” because I formed the Constituency Business Ventures in 2005 that financed the party in the various constituencies across this country. “Adru me so” because I sacrificed… the greatest political sacrifice in the history of the NPP in 2007 when the election went deadlocked between Nana Akufo-Addo and Alan, Alan decided that for the unity and peace of this party, I give up my right to go into a second round which could have been any bodies, yet this man sacrificed himself and let this happen. Today, somebody is telling us that he’s the greatest sacrifice in NPP’s history in the fact that he was made the leader of analyzing pink sheets and that he was the Vice Presidential candidate of the NPP that went and lost an election and he and the Presidential candidate went to contest that election in court.”