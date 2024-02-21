Alan’s advice took Ghana to IMF when others ran away – Ohene Ntow

Politics of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

A spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign, Nana Ohene Ntow, has indicated that it was upon Alan Kyerematen’s advice that the current government had to resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



Nana Ohene Ntow, who was speaking on Accra-based GhOne Television, said everyone in the current government resisted going to the IMF because of what they had said in the past.



However, the economy almost crashed, and they had to listen to Alan Kyerematen’s opinion to get things back on track.



To Ohene Ntow, this is an indication that the man, Alan Kyerematen, can be trusted to make the best decisions for Ghana’s economy and should be voted into power to lead the country to economic prosperity.



“Ghana was already in the IMF programme from John Mahama, and we struggled and got it out. Of course, when we got out, we should have kept a certain track, but we slipped. So don’t let us think this is the end of the road. We needed this break; otherwise, the whole economy was going to crash. So let us stabilize and look to the productive sectors of the economy so that in the future we will not have to go back.



"Alan Kyerematen is the one who had the courage, knowledge and expertise because I presume that those who ran away did not have the knowledge. So if today, we want someone who understands our difficulties, knows where the issues came from, can advise what to do and not to go back, it is not Bawumia, it’s not John Mahama, it is Alan Kyerematen,” he said.