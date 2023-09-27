Alan's Resignation: Many have resigned in their hearts and are waiting to walk away at the ballot box - Boakye Agyarko

Politics of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has shared his views on the resignation of Alan Kyeremanten from the party.



According to him, Alan's withdrawal from the party after so many years must serve as a time for deep introspection rather than a time for gloating by some party members.



Boakye Agyarko added that Alan's resignation has been publicly known, but the greater concern is that there are many others in the party who have resigned in their hearts and are only waiting to abandon the party on the ballot sheet during elections.



"At least my brother Kyerematen has put his thoughts and feelings on paper for all to appreciate. How about the many who harbour similar and maybe more petulant sentiments in their hearts but are not openly expressing same? There are many in our party today who, out of dismay, resigned in their hearts and are only waiting to walk away from us at the ballot box," he said in a statement shared with GhanaWeb.



The former campaign manager for President Akufo-Addo further advised the party executives to smoothen ruffled feathers and assuage wounded sentiments across all levels in the party.



Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections was rooted in his perception that the NPP had undergone significant changes, departing from its historical identity.



He cited the influence of a select group of party leaders, government appointees, and power brokers as factors driving his decision.



Kyerematen's announcement also included his resignation from the NPP and his declaration to run for the presidency in the 2024 general elections as an independent candidate.



He revealed that his presidential ambitio would be championed by a youth-led movement.



Read the full statement copied to GhanaWeb below:











OB