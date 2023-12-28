Alan meets Asantewaa

General News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

It was all joy at the Akwaaba Village when the next President of the land, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen together with his wife visited the venue for the Sing-A-Thon to encourage the young Ghanaian who is making the country proud currently.



Ghanaians who had gathered at the venue could not hold their joy when they saw Alan visit the venue to make the point that Afua Asantewaa had what it takes to break the Guinness record and so must be encouraged to do it.



Mr. Kyerematen whom supporters at the venue viewed as the only hope for the country and the competent candidate available in the country at the moment expressed confidence at the end of his visit that Afua Asantewaa who is as competent as him would surely make Ghanaians proud by breaking the Guinness record.



Ghanaians largely from all walks of live have expressed the believe that Afua would make all of us proud.



So far, she has done 4 days of nonstop music and barring any unforeseen circumstances, Ghanaians believe that the record would be broken by her.





She has done back to back Ghanaian music from the 50s to the 60s to date to the admiration of all progressive Ghanaians including Mr. Kyerematen.