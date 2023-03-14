Alan is the only candidate who can dilute NDC’s stronghold – Afeku

Politics of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A former Minister for Tourism and a Deputy Spokesperson for the Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for President 2024 campaign has minced no words to say that Mr. Kyerematen is the only candidate who can lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the promised land.



According to Madam Catherine Afeku, Mr. Kyerematen is the only personality among the tall list of candidates running for the position of flagbearer in the NPP with the potential to dilute the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) stronghold in the Volta Region.



She said that the NPP has a tradition of rewarding loyalty and that tradition must be followed to the letter.



"And per the party's tradition, it's Alan's time," she said.



She argued that it is only right for the party to pick a candidate from the stronghold of the NPP to garner more support for the party going into the 2024 general elections.



Madam Afeku made this declaration while speaking on Alan Kyerematen's visit to the Ga Mantse's Palace in an interview with the host of Ghana Yensom morning show, Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.



She stressed that it is only right for the party's traditions to be followed by the delegates.



"So the party needs a candidate coming from the stronghold of the party that can further dilute the NDC's support base in the Volta Region," she noted, adding that "Alan Kyerematen's call is a national call."



She underscored that, as it stands now, the party is limping because of the economic hardship being experienced by Ghanaians.



She said that Ghanaians, and for that matter, party supporters, are clamouring for Alan's presidency.