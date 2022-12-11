Alan commends NPP executives for bridging the gap between government and party

General News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

One of the leading presidential hopefuls on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has commended the national executives for bridging the gap between the government and the party.



Mr Kyerematen, also the Minister of Trade and Industry, made this commendation when he visited the party’s headquarters in Accra to interact with executives on Friday, December 9, 2022.



The presidential hopeful was met on arrival by the National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the party, Aziz Haruna Futah, the National Nasara Coordinator among others.



According to the trade minister, it is the party that birthed the government hence the need for the government to periodically interact with the party to hear issues first-hand.



He said this is a laudable initiative introduced by the current executives to bridge information sharing to boost the morale of the supporters of the president.



After the meeting with the executives, Mr Alan Kyerematen promised to pay for the printing of the album for the organisation of the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the party.



He said the decision was to save the party from having to cough up a huge sum of amounts of money for the payment of the printing of the albums.