Alan can’t sustain his movement till December 2024 – Political analyst

General News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Political Analyst Yaw Asani Tano has indicated that he is certain Alan Kyerematen cannot sustain his political movement, the Movement for Change till the election 2024.



He says the Alan Kyerematen he knows will lose touch with the grounds and will allow the New Patriotic Party to invade his ranks before the election.



To Yaw Asani, Alan Kyerematen has not built any solid base to trust that his movement will make any form of impact in the shortest possible time.



“Before December, Alan Kyerematen would have lost touch regards the grounds. I am saying so because I don’t trust him. He has not built any base and you cannot use one year to think that…Of course people will vote for you here and there but…”



He is of the view that any political party that believes Alan Kyerematen’s existence will spell doom for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will laugh at the wrong side of their mouth if they do not invest hard work to gain the needed results.



He continued “If the largest opposition is building their hopes on Alan Kyerematen to reduce to votes of the NPP in the Ashanti Region then they will be shocked. They will have to rise up and not rely on Alan. It is even more dangerous for Alan to have waded in the 24-hour economy.