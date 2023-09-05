Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP flagbearership race

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the leading members in the NPP flagbearership race, Alan Kyerematen has officially withdrawn from the race.



His decision comes just a day before the New Patriotic Party organises balloting for aspirants who will be contesting in the November Congress that is aimed at electing a successor for Nana Akufo Addo as flagbearer of the party.



Alan cites the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates conference among others as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.



The announcement confirms earlier reports that the former Trade Minister planned on stepping down when he scheduled a press conference this afternoon.



That press conference was later postponed until a press statement was released a few minutes ago to officially confirm the decision of Alan.



It is unclear what Alan will do in the near future. There are unconfirmed reports he could explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Alan came third in the Super Delegates Congress, behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.







DKO