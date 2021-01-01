General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Alan Kyerematen will be chosen over Bawumia as NPP flagbearer in 2024 - Prophet

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kojo Kyerematen and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

Leader of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Salifu Amoako has prophesied that the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kojo Kyerematen will be chosen over Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



Prophet Salifu told his congregation during December 31 watchnight service that while he was in the spiritual realm, he saw two main personalities – Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten - being shown to the NPP fraternity.



According to him, Alan Kyerematen’s hand was lifted, as a sign of his victory but an unknown person who appeared disgruntled with the choice tried to force his hand down from behind.



He continued that the attempt to bring Alan Kyerematen’s hand down did not suffice.



Prophet Salifu asked members of the NPP to begin serious prayers to avert the confusion that he noted was yet to befall the party.



“I saw two men. I saw Alan Kyerematen and the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, both of them were standing there and I saw that Alan’s hand was lifted and another hand came from behind to pull his hand down but the man quickly lifted his hand up…,” he said.



Adding; “The Lord is also telling me that we must also pray for that political party because there will be a major confusion there.”



Alan Kyerematen is one of the few personalities tipped to fill presidential slot in the NPP after the exit of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Mr. Kyerematen who contested the flagbearership race of the NPP with 15 others in 2008 emerged the first runner-up.



Shortly, after that he resigned from the party but made a comeback following several meetings with the leadership of the party.



