Alan Kyerematen went to Christian Atsu's one-week just to canvass votes - Bullgod claims

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular talented manager cum entertainment critic, Bullgod, has called out the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, over his decision to attend the late Christian Atsu’s one-week observation, which took place on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



The former Trade Minister donated an amount of GH¢5000 to the family of the late Christian Atsu when he attended the celebration.



Despite this presentation, the CEO of Bullhause Entertainment believes that he did all this just to canvass votes ahead of his party’s primaries to choose a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections in Ghana.



In the opinion of Bullgod, Alan should not have gone to the funeral in the first place because the time and place were not good for such political showmanship.



He went on to add that Alan Kyeremanten is no longer in government so he could not have been sent by the state to such a gathering in the name of the state or the government in power.



When the host of the show questioned him and asked if there was any kind of political platform there for Alan to use to supposedly campaign for votes, Bulldog replied quickly that he did not need any form of platform because as things stand, Alan is a walking campaign.



Watch the video below:



















