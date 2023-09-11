Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal not surprising but statement wasn't necessary - Ekow Vincent

Politics of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Ekow Vincent Assafuah has expressed disappointment in the content of a statement released by Alan Kyerematen announcing his withdrawal from the NPP presidential race.



Alan Kyerematen, recently announced his withdrawal from the NPP flagbearer race after he polled 95 votes during the party's super delegates.



In his statement, he cited various reasons for his decision saying "after having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant".



He added "the level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party".



Alan also accused the party of disregarding his concerns stressing "the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable".



"I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023", he concluded in a press statement.



Speaking in an interaction on Peace FM's The Platform programme, Vincent said even though Alan's withdrawal is not surprising, he (Alan) could've done better with his statement.



Listen to his take in the video below:



