Alan Kyerematen's theory against Bawumia is unsubstantiated - Nana Akomea

Politics of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Alan Kyeremanteng, a two-time NPP Flagbearer hopeful, who has defected to form his own political party, at a campaign rally last week, asserted that the Presidency and Vice Presidency is one ticket - combined ticket.



Thus, to him, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, as part of the Akufo Addo Presidential ticket, has nothing more or new to offer Ghanaians in the next four years.



Reacting to this on Peace Fm's "Kokrokoo" programme with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Tuesday, November 14, Nana Akomea, Managing Director of STC, opined that Alan Kyeremanteng’s assertions lack basis.



Nana Akomea said if Alan's claims are anything to go by, the Ghanaian electorate would not have on two occasions elected Vice Presidents, John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama, to the helm of affairs at the Presidency.



He further pointed out that against a field of strong competitors which included Mr. Kyerematen, the NPP delegates, in the 2023 primaries, voted massively for Vice President Bawumia to succeed President Akufo-Addo.



"Alan's assertion cannot therefore be correct," he said.



Citing the voting patterns in the USA and some other African countries to buttress his point that there is nothing wrong in voting for someone who has once served as vice President to be President, Nana Akomea stated "sitting presidents of Kenya and Tanzania earlier served as Vice presidents as well as President Biden of the United States. Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria also served earlier as Vice President of Nigeria before being elected president, among several other examples in history".



Nana Akomea therefore wondered how all these facts could have eluded Mr. Kyeremanteng.



He urged the leader of the newly-formed Movement for Change to cease throwing shades at Dr. Bawumia and rather concentrate on his core message "as that is what will be of interest to the Ghanaian electorate".



Nana Akomea concluded that Dr. Bawumia would soon outline his compelling vision and action plan that will define his candidature and propel him to victory in December 2024.