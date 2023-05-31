Alan Kyerematen quotes Habakkuk 2:3 ahead of picking nomination forms

Politics of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Former Minister for Trade and Industries, Alan Kyerematen, has cited a biblical verse, Habakkuk 2:3 as he prepares to pick his nomination forms in the upcoming elections.



Kyerematen's decision to quote the scripture has sparked fascination among political observers, signalling his anticipation and determination for an appointed time in his political career.



The verse from the King James Version of the Bible reads, "For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry."



By referencing this scripture, Kyerematen implies his belief that there is a divine plan and timing for his political aspirations, emphasizing the importance of patience and trust in the fulfilment of one's vision.



As the political landscape in Ghana heats up ahead of the upcoming NPP flagbearership elections, several prominent figures have already picked up their nomination forms. Among them are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Energy Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimo, Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, and Kwadwo Poku. These individuals have taken decisive steps in their campaign journeys, demonstrating their commitment to the political process.



However, there are still notable figures who have expressed their interest in the race but are yet to collect their nomination forms.



Notably, Alan Kyerematen himself, alongside Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong and Joe Ghartey, have indicated their intentions to participate in the upcoming election



As the nation eagerly awaits the next steps of these aspiring politicians, Alan Kyerematen's reference to Habakkuk 2:3 adds a layer of introspection and faith.



