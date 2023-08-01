Alan Kyerematen is the best for Ghana - Carlos Ahenkorah

Politics of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Of the ten people contesting for the 2024 presidential ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is the one with the most winsome personality to make the NPP break the eight. This is according to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah.



“This is because Alan Kyerematen is the best for Ghana and most Ghanaians know that,” he said in an exclusive interview.



Consequently, he said that the NPP now has the onus on it to pave the way for the one that Ghanaians want to elect as the successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“As a party, we have a responsibility to Ghanaians, to present to them who they want to elect as president. And we also have a responsibility to the NPP to make sure we put our best foot forward in the upcoming presidential election.”

Hon. Ahenkorah said this in Tema after a meeting with some delegates of his constituency on Sunday.



Already, in numerous polls by Global Info Analytics, Alan Kyerematen is going neck and neck with Vice President Bawumia in spite of the huge resources and incumbency advantage that Dr. Bawumia enjoys.



A total of ten flagbearer hopefuls have successfully filed their nominations to contest for the upcoming presidential primary scheduled for November.



The list of candidates is made up of Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Mr. Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The rest are Mr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Food and Agriculture Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Mr. Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong, and Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist.



Of the lot, Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia are the leading contenders for the ticket. However, being an Ashanti, Alan enjoys slight advantage over Dr. Bawumia because the Ashanti region is the stronghold of the NPP.



According to Carlos Ahenkorah, Alan Kyerematen’s winsomeness is not only because of his tribal extraction, but that the man has experience in government, with specific longevity in the portfolio of Trade.



“What we need now in the current aftermath of the COVID-19 and Russia Ukraine war which have had devastating impact on the economy is someone who understands trade. And on the list of presidential candidates none of them have had such long exposure to trade than Alan Kyerematen.