Alan Kyerematen is a man of integrity - Rev. Ampiah-Kwofi

Religion of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

The General Overseer of the Global Revival Ministries, Rev. Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi has described the immediate past Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Alan Kyerematen as a man with integrity at a Thanksgiving service in Accra.



According to the revered man of God, the rather unique trait of Alan Kyerematen makes him a rare industry player in a politically tainted system.



Addressing thousands of congregants in Accra, Rev. Ampiah Kwofi heaped kind words on the former Trade and Industry Minister.



"I am struck by the fact that Alan Kyerematen has served under former President J.A Kufuor and H.E President Akufo-Addo, he has served under different leadership and yet I haven’t heard a bad thing about him.



"And if your enemies have nothing against you, then you are a man of integrity", Rev. Ampiah Kwofi told the gathering



Alan Kyerematen made a name for himself as the longest-serving Trade and Industry Minister with over 10 years of experience in the industrial space.



He has accounted for such projects as 1D1F and other industrialization-based projects.



Mr Kyeremanten in January this year declared his intention to contest in the upcoming NPP Presidential Primaries slated to take place this year.



Special guests present at the thanksgiving service are the Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei Asare, Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi, MP for Ngelehshi Amanfrom Sylvester Tetteh, Former minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Catherine Afeku, Prophet Salifu Amoako, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International and other dignitaries.



