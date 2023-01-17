Alan Kyerematen hands over trade ministry to Jinapor

General News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Jinapor, has officially taken over the Ministry of Trade and Industries as the caretaker minister.



This was after the now-former minister for Trade and Industry, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen handed over to him on Monday, January 16, 2022, following his resignation.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 5, accepted Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation from office and subsequently named the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta as the caretaker minister for the trade ministry.



However, the presidency in another release named Mr Jinapor as the person to take over the ministry.



“I had a successful handing over to the caretaker Minister, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, who has been tasked by His Excellency the President to assume responsibility for the Ministry of Trade and Industry pending the appointment of a substantive replacement,” Mr Kyerematen said in a statement on Monday.



Mr Kyerematen, following his resignation, announced his intent to contest for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party.



“Fellow countrymen and women, if by the will of God and through your goodwill, I am voted first, as the flagbearer of the NPP and subsequently as President of the Republic in the next general elections, I will become the transformational leader of our time, who will build on the foundations laid by successive leaders of our nation over the last sixty-five (65) years,” the flagbearer hopeful said in a national broadcast following his resignation.



