Alan Kyerematen dwelt on his past glory- Awal Mohammed

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s National Communication Team and a Sympathizer of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has stated that former Trades and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen dwelt on past glories and therefore felt disappointed with the results of the Super Delegates, leading to his withdrawal from the race.



Alan Kyerematen on September 5, 2023, announced his withdrawal from the NPP’s Flagbearer contest via a press statement, stating a deliberate plot by some executives to strategically position one particular candidate in the minds of delegates before, during, and after the super Delegate conference.



He also cited the violence that was meted out to his North East Polling Agent as another reason for his withdrawal.



Speaking on the issue on GTV’s Breakfast Show, Mr. Awal Mohammed mentioned that Alan Kyerematen has been inconsistent within the party’s active movements. He only becomes visible during elections and disappears after the election. He added that unlike Bawumia, who was introduced to the party’s active politics, Alan has been an established candidate against the current President since the year 2000 during flagbearer contests.



He further stated that Alan dwells on his past establishment within the party’s lineage and history to garner votes, and that did not go well with him, hence his disappointment leading him to resign from the race. He also said that Dr. Bawumia strategically gathered and put his arsenal together in order to reach the heights he has reached. He rubbished the claims made by the former candidate in his strategic positioning comment, which directly points fingers at the Vice President.



Mr. Awal Mohammed stressed that Alan Kyerematen has a history of leaving the party and coming back, and that has led to his loyalty to the Elephant Party being questioned over the years. He cited Alan’s resignation from the party when he lost the 2007 flagbearer contest against the current president, who was then a flagbearer hopeful.