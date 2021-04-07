Alan Kyerematen could be running mate non-Akan flagbearer – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said that an agreement could be reached among New Patriotic Party’s executives and shot callers for Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen to be running mate to a non-Akan presidential candidate.



Alan Kyerematen, an Akan of Ashanti and Fanti descent has come up as one of the leading contenders for the NPP in the 2024 elections.



Kyei-Mensah who has declared his preference for a non-Akan as flagbearer for the party believes that Alan Kyerematen will be able to partner whoever is eventually selected as flagbearer.



“Someone mentioned Alan, and I said that if we all agree to select a non-Akan, we can make Alan the running mate of that person so unity will prevail in the party.



“People did not follow my statement well. They think I’m fighting for Running Mate for myself but as far as running mate issues are concerned, people who have had conversations with me know my choice for the running mate,” he said.



The Member of Parliament also rejected claims that he has endorsed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for the position.



He maintains that his statement is from a conviction that the ‘Akan-four party’ tag has adversely affected the party hence the need for it to show it is a party for all tribes.



“During the campaign for the 2020 elections, John Mahama said that he pitied Bawumia because the NPP is a party for the Akans and he will be ignored at some point. We must consider all these things. I’m not saying we should give it to Bawumia. He is not the only person who comes from a minority tribe or non-Akan but we should be looking at all these things,” he said.



“I was asked if I was interested in the flagbearer or running mate slot and I said that the crown of kings come in different sizes. There is a season for everything and that there is time for everyone. People haven’t paid attention to that aspect of my statement. They’re just focused on the part where I said I’m not interested in the position but believes that the time is ripe for a non-Akan.



“I added that this is not the first time I’m saying it. I have said it before and I admitted that people wouldn’t agree with me. You can choose to disagree but don’t argue with insult. I have seen a post on social media where someone is insulting me but that shouldn’t be the case,” he said



