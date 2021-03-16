General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Alan Kyerematen consoles Kweku Baako

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and his team at Kweku Baako's residence

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry on Thursday, 11th March, 2021 visited Editor in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako to commiserate with him on the passing of his mother, Madam Gloria Aba Addison.



The Minister of Trade was accompanied by Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Steve Kyerematen an elder brother of the Minister, Hon. De. SK Nuamah, former MP for Kwadaso constituency, Barima Sarpong, a former parliamentary aspirant of Afigya Sekyere East, Hon. Ofori Kraku, Former MP for Bosomefreho and other NPP senior members.



The late mother of the veteran journalist passed away on the 6th of March 2021 at the Tema Maritime Hospital after a short illness.



Madam Gloria Aba was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.



