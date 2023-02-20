Alan Kyerematen and Dambai traditional leaders show respect to Christian Atsu

Politics of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: JB Tetteh, Contributor

Former trade and industry minister, Alan Kyerematen, joined the world in paying tribute to the memory of late Ghana international player, Christian Atsu, as he began a tour of the Oti region on Sunday, February 19, 2023.



Alan Kyerematen joined the Dambai traditional leaders in observing a minute's silence before heaping kind words on the former Ghana international during a courtesy call on the chiefs and people at the Dambai Palace at the start of his tour.



He described the former Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Bournemouth player as a national asset and a good ambassador of the country.



Kyerematen added that Atsu was a team player and urged all Ghanaians to emulate the imprints of the late Hatayaspor forward.



Atsu was among those killed in the recent earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria, in which about 46,000 lives gave so far been lost in both countries.



Recounting some achievements of the government in the region, Alan Kyerematen mentioned the flagship project of 1D1F, which he championed in an effort to create jobs for the youth.



The presidential candidate hopeful appealed to the people to offer their maximum support to his presidential ambition since he has the record of creating jobs and ensuring the welfare of the people.



He recounted his initiatives 22 years ago under President John Agyekum Kufuor in respect of garment, oil palm plantation, and salt industries.