General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: GNA

Alan Kyeremanten faces Appointment Committee today

Allan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Minister Designate for Trade and Industry

The Appointment Committee of Parliament would continue its sitting today to vet one person nominated by President Akufo-Addo for ministerial role.



The person likely to appear before the Appointment Committee today for vetting would be Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Minister Designate for Trade and Industry.



The nominee who has been re-nominated by the President Akufo-Addo for the same ministerial portfolio was a Cabinet Minister in his first term in office.



The nominee who was the former for Trade and Industry has been instrumental in championing the President’s policy on “One District, One Factory”, which aims at establishing new factories and reviving old ones in the various districts to provide employment for the teeming youth.



Mr Kyeremanten who is no stranger to the Trade and Industry Ministry and can be considered as the longest serving minister in that sector comes with vast and rich experience in trade and its related matters.



Besides, the nominee was also active in ensuring that Ghana was given the nod to host the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Accra.



The AfCFTA aims to boost intra-African trade by providing a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement among member states, covering trade in goods, services, investments, intellectual property rights among others.