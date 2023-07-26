Alan K will win 2024 elections with Amewu as his Vice - Apostle Kwabena Adjei

Politics of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The founder and general overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry, Apostle Kwabena Adjei, has declared that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Apostle Kwabena Adjei also predicted that the former minister of trade and industry would pick Hohoe MP John Peter Amewu as his running mate.



According to him, if former President John Dramani Mahama fails to select renowned entrepreneur Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election, the two will emerge as President and Vice President.



He stated that if the NDC disobeys God’s voice, the NPP will win the elections with Alan Kyerematen as President and John Peter Amewu as Vice President.



At the launch of the ‘Big Project; I believe in God and I believe in Ghana,’ the man of God asked Mahama to accept the voice of God and pick Mr. Tamakloe as his running mate.



"If the NDC does not want to obey the voice of God and sideline Mensah Tamakloe, Alan of the NPP will win the presidential election with Amewu as his vice president,” he said. This is not a joke. It is the voice of God. It is a spiritual matter, and God has made arrangements for those who will obey him.”



The man of God also declared that whichever of the two parties wins the 2024 elections will be in power for 32 years.



"The NDC has the upper hand, and if they don’t want to win, there can’t be a presidential vacuum. Mahama would have won if he had chosen Leslie as his running mate in 2020, but he did not.



"This is his final opportunity to right that wrong and settle on Leslie Mensah. However, if he fails to do so, the NDC should forget about 2024. It was time for a Voltarian to be a vice president, and if the NDC denies them that opportunity, John Peter Amewu will be the vice president in 2025.