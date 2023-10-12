Alan, Akufo-Addo snub each other at Theresa Kufuor’s one-week event?

Politics of Thursday, 12 October 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten snubbed each other during the one-week celebration of the late Theresa Kufour.



The President and the 2024 independent presidential hopeful for the newly formed Movement for Change failed to acknowledge the presence of each other at the ceremony which took place at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern region, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.



The shocking moment was observed by Angel TV journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo who after speaking to the failed NPP presidential candidate said “President Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyeremanten are both leaving Theresa Kufuor’s one-week observation ceremony without exchanging pleasantries.”



Although the unexpected gestures of these prominent political figures remain unknown but some observers have been swift to attribute the snub to the recent decision of Mr Kyeremanten to break away from the NPP and form his Movement for Change ahead of the 2024 elections.



Interestingly, there was a beautiful moment when Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and Mr. Kyerematen hugged and exchange pleasantries.



Accompanied by his wife Samira Bawumia, the Vice President beaming with smiles shook hands with Alan before both patted each other on the back.



The statesmen were part of sympathisers that gathered at the Peduase residence of ex-President to mourn the death of the late first lady.



