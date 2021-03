Regional News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ibrahim Halidu, Contributor

Alajo North assembly member organises clean-up exercise to mark 64th Independence Day

The five-hour clean-up exercise was organized to help improve the sanitary condition in the area

The Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly observed a clean-up exercise on Independence Day to keep the environment clean and also advocate for cleanliness among residents to maintain a healthy environment.



The exercise organized by the Assembly Member, Ibrahim Halidu, and the Unit Committee Members with the support of the Municipal Assembly and the community intended to clean and desilt gutters around Sem Cinema area, where indiscriminate dumping of waste has choked the gutters with filth and sand.



After the five-hour exercise, Ibrahim Halidu who was engaged by the media said his major concern was to help improve the sanitary condition in the area.



He added that the cleaning of the area should be a collective effort and must not be left in the hands of the Assembly only.



He also used the opportunity to appeal to members of the Alajo North community to cultivate a new habit of keeping their environment clean.



Halidu pointed out that his office will continue to initiate a number of sensitization activities in schools, churches, and mosques, including regular clean-up exercises to create enough public awareness about the need to keep the environment clean at all times.





He also called on the Municipal Assembly to continue to support the Assembly Members whenever they embark on clean-up exercises and to also prosecute environmental offenders after much had been done to sensitize the people on the need to keep the environment clean.

