Regional News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Ibrahim Halidu, Contributor

Alajo North Assembly Member donates food packs to mark Eid al-Adha celebration

In all, 100 food packs were donated by Mr Ibrahim to needy persons in his community

There is more to sharing the little you have with the less privileged in the society.



It is in light of this that Izan Foundation and Ibrahim Halidu, Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly donated 100 packs of cooked food to the less fortunate this morning at Alajo.



Mr Halidu who spoke to the media, said this gesture during the celebration of Eid al-Adha is to put smiles on the faces of the poor in his community.



He also used the opportunity to appeal to the general public to make giving a part of them as it opens a lot of doors and comes with more blessings.





