Akyemansa youth wing pick NDC parliamentary forms for Evans Sarfo Adu

Diasporia News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The youth wing of the Akyemansa District branch of the National Democratic Congress will pick the parliamentary nomination forms for Dr Evans Sarfo Adu.



According to two of the convenors, MacLean and Kwabena Nkrumah, Dr Sarfo Adu is a real son of the constituency and the most deserving and qualified to lead the NDC for elections 2024 and beyond.



They added that Dr Evans Sarfo Adu's contribution to the party in the Ofoase Ayirebi District is great and they believe that under his leadership as a Member of Parliament, youth unemployment will be a thing of the past.



Dr Evans Sarfo Adu is a member of the National Democratic Congress Chapter in the United States of America.



He currently serves on two committees namely Research and Development and Communications Committees.