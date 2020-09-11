Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

Akyem mafia and Sakawa boys tag: Akufo-Addo partly to blame – Dr Amoako-Baah

A Political Science lecturer, Dr Richard Amoako Baah, believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be partly blamed for the infamous "Akyem Mafia & Sakawa grandpa" tag hanging around his neck.



According to him, had President Akufo-Addo prosecuted or indicted his predecessor or even his appointees for the several allegations of corruption levelled against them, there would not have been this show of 'audacity' to describe him as a "Sakawa grandpa".



Former President John Dramani Mahama has been receiving a barrage of criticisms over the "Akyem Mafia and Sakawa boys" post written by the MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, which he (Mahama) posted on his facbook page.



Dr Amoako Baah, who was speaking on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, however, condemned the former President for what he describes as 'loose talk'.



"Adongo’s post is not right but for Mahama to repost it is even worst. As a former President, you don’t have to engage in loose talk . . . but I will say this; President Akufo-Addo should be blamed for Mahama having the audacity to endorse such a comment, because we all know what Mahama did: Agambire, Guinea fowl, MPs collecting double pay and so on; no one has been arrested or indicted. You don't need a Special Prosecutor to prosecute this case . . . you (Akufo-Addo) allowed it and now he is making such comments upon all what they did..." he stated.



Meanwhile, the Chiefs and youth of Akyem Abuakwa, Akyem Kotoku and Akyem Bosome are demanding a retraction and an apology from the flagbearer of the NDC.



A group calling itself, Concern Citizens of Okyeman, took to the streets to demonstrate against the former President and NDC for allegedly describing them as ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’.

