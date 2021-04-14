Akyem Wenchi Salvation Army SHS receives school materials

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Salvation Army Church has donated 50 bags of cement to Salvation Army Senior High School at Akyem Wenchi in the Denkyembour District of Eastern Region, to support renovation works.



The materials are expected to be used for the refurbishment of classroom blocks and other school infrastructure to bolster teaching and learning.



Presenting the items, Captain Abraham Lomotey, Officer for Akyem Wenchi Salvation Army said the church pledged to donate 100 bags of cement to the school but brought 50 bags and would add the remaining 50 bags within a short time.



He said though the school was a mission school it admitted students from other denominations and called on other churches, institutions, and benevolent organisations to help build the school for smooth academic work to thrive.



Mr Isaac Owusu Agyeman, Headmaster of Salvation Army Senior High School, was thankful for the gesture shown by the church as it would go a long way to give a facelift to the academic institution and boost its image.



He said the school would support the masonry work with funds from its seven-acre oil palm plantation and piggery farm and advised the youth to attach farming to their main professions to help them earn additional income for improved living standards.



Giving a background to the institution, he said the school was established in 1991 with 12 students, whose population had increased to about 1,480 by this year.



He said the school required more dormitories, classroom blocks, and teachers' bungalows to accommodate the growing population of both students and teachers.



In a related story, the Salvation Army Education Unit presented to the school, 10 veronica buckets with stands, 24 gallons of liquid soap, 1600 nose masks, 150 face shields, and six thermometer guns to support the government's efforts at fighting COVID-19.