Regional News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Akyem Tafo Traditional Council imposes ban on noise-making for Ohum festival

The Akyem Tafo Traditional Council has announced a ban on drumming and noise-making, effective June 20 to July 4, 2023.

The ban forms part of activities to mark this year’s Ohum festival.

The ban affects any form of noise-making, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral rites, and roadside evangelism.

Addressing the media, the Chief of Akyem Tafo, Osaberima Adusei Peasah IV, has urged the public to respect the ban, stating that a task force has been constituted to prosecute offenders.

The Council has established several guidelines to ensure full compliance with the ban, including restricting religious worship in areas like churches and mosques with noise levels kept to a minimum.

The Council also urged religious bodies and traditional authorities to respect one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory or inflammatory remarks.

