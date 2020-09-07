Politics of Monday, 7 September 2020

Akyem Sakawa tag: Your endorsement is a 'dangerous call', very distasteful! - Nana B chides Mahama

National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye

Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has condemned former President and NDC 2020 Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama's support for a comment on Akyem people.



Mr. Mahama endorsed an article authored by Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo regarding President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government.



Isaac Adongo captioned the article "Agyapa Royalties fraud is the last straw: The Akyem Sakawa Boys and Grandpas Must Go"and the former President shared it on his Facebook page.



Isaac Adongo's statement



Isaac Adongo wrote: Agyapa Royalties Fraud Is The Last Straw: The Akyem Sakawa Boys and Grandpas Must Go



Agyapa royalties deal is a big fraud on Ghana by Akufo-Addo and the Akyem Mafia. You mortgaged Getfund proceeds in excess of GHS25 billion for the next 10 years to borrow $1.5 billion and yet you could not expand educational infrastructure and build new schools to end double track, you mortgaged bauxite buried on the ground to Sinohydro to borrow $2 billion but has nothing to show after almost 2 years, you mortgaged ESLA proceeds for the next 10 years’ worth in excess of GHS30 billion in 10 years to raise energy sector bonds of about $1.3 billion and yet energy sector debts remain unpaid and you have since accumulated over $ 2 billion additional energy sector debt with power producers threatening to shut their power plants.



"...How can 76-year-old Akufo-Addo mortgage revenues of about GHS75 billion of the state for his maladministration to steal without caring about how his children and grandchildren will manage the economy into the future. No wicked man has ever ruled this country and destroyed Ghana’s fiscal and debt framework the way Nana Addo and the empty lying Dr Bawumia have done...They will now sell us to borrow to satisfy their insatiable corrupt habits if they are allowed 1 more year in office''.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the action of the former President.



According to him, it doesn't befit the personality and character of a former President to validate such a comment classified as tribalistic.



“Sometimes, one would hope when things come out, people will comment on them. The comment made by my opponent: ‘Akyem Sakawa’ people, I have not heard any public figure in this country or anybody comment on it.”



“If I was to get up to make a comment about northerners or Gonjas, you can imagine the uproar that will be in the country,” the President bemoaned.



“If you criticise the government, no matter what you say, it is legitimate. If the government is to respond, that is somehow illegitimate”, the President complained, adding: “If the President opens his mouth and says something that is unacceptable, he should be reprimanded. In the same way, opposition politicians, if they conduct themselves by their utterances in an unacceptable manner, they should be brought to book," President Akufo-Addo further decried.



But the NDC Presidential candidate has refused to retract his action nor apologize for it.



Mr. John Mahama says the President has no moral right to complain about his validation of Hon. Adongo's statements.



“President Akufo-Addo has lost the right to complain because while he was in opposition, he called his predecessors all sorts of names," NDC Flagbearer said.



“He called me Dr. Do Little and called somebody ‘Simpa Panyin’ and I don’t want to repeat some of the things he has said. He is a President who has called his critics naysayers and Jeremiahs, so I don’t understand on what standard he will be offended at this time because, when he has precedence of name-calling,” he said.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Nana Boakye a.k.a Nana B was extremely disappointed in Mr. Mahama for his shameless description of Akyem people as ''sakawa boys and grandpas''.



To him, President Akufo-Addo can stomach all political insults on his personality but for it to be extended to capture an entire Akyem population is something that should not be entertained.



He labeled Mr. Mahama's action as a "dangerous call" and called on the elders of the land needs to vehemently condemn him.



"Nobody stops you if you want to criticize the President but to lump an entire tribe and call them 'Akyem sakawa boys'; why? The truth is Nana Addo has been badmouthed. People have maligned him. He has become a target of political insults on his person but he's unperturbed but to attack his tribe, it's a dangerous call . . . It was in bad taste. I implore all our elders to condemn it," Nana B told Kwami Sefa Kayi.

