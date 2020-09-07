General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Akyem Sakawa boys: Mahama indulging in profiling, tribalism - Okoe-Boye

Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has cautioned Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to stop fanning tribal sentiments.



Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo wrote an article captioned "Agyapa Royalties fraud is the last straw: The Akyem Sakawa Boys and Grandpas Must Go" and this was shared by Mr. John Mahama on his Facebook page.



After sharing the article, he (Mahama) has come under a barrage of criticisms with Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan lambasting him.



Kwamena Duncan sees Mr. Mahama's action as endorsing what Hon. Adongo said.



"Leave this to the serial callers but a former President . . . Akyem Sakawa boy and grandpa? very very distasteful and shameful. Very shameful, meanwhile you have promised to lead a campaign void of name-calling," the Regional Minister blasted Mr. Mahama.



Also touching on the issue, Dr. Okoe-Boye has bemoaned the fact that Mr. Mahama reposted the article saying his action doesn't augur well for the nation, parcularly when the leaders in the country have been advised to refrain from making tribal comments.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Dr. Okoe-Boye shared some nuggets of wisdom with Mr. Mahama saying ''profiling and tribalism won't help us. Some people intentionally engage in such thing because when somebody knows his work can't convince people to follow him, he resorts to hatred against the others. The reason why this is so dangerous is because such hatred can explode back on the person . . .



''If you're a government and you create more opportunities, you don't need threats to stay in government. Those who you gave the opportunity to, they will support you in your time of need and this should be our tools going forward. Don't depend on profiling and tribalism; tell them what you did for them. If it's only real and not virtual, they will come for you and help you."





