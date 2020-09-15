Politics of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Akyem Sakawa: We can’t be banned from Akyem towns – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama says no one can ban him from Akyem towns because of “Akyem Sakawa” post on Facebook.



A group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Okyeman asked the NDC flagbearer to apologise for sharing a post on his page that describes the Akyem people as “Sakawa”.



But the former President in an interview on Accra-based Class FM insisted that he shared a writeup by an MP he believed was making cogent arguments with regards to the stinking Agyapa deal.



According to him, he sees nothing wrong with the post and therefore insists that he has not abused any ethnic group to be banned from entering their towns.



The NDC flagbearer said “Nobody bans anyone from going anywhere…we shouldn’t go there because if other people say they are banning other people what kind of country are we going to have. I have not said anything…I have not abused Akyem people. Like I said there are many Akyem people in my party why would I say anything insulting to them?



“It didn’t come to me as anything that I thought about, I saw his post I just reposted it. For me, it was the arguments he made there that were very cogent that’s why I reposted it,” he added.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress’ MP for the Odododiodo Constituency has insisted that the NDC flagbearer will not apologise for posting an article that shared cogent argument on a deal government was using to rob the country.

