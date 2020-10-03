Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Akyem Osino: 37-year-old killed by speeding vehicle

The incident occurred on Friday October 2, 2020 at about 5:35 pm

A private car has crushed a 37-year-old man to death at Akyem Osino Stretch of the Accra to Kumasi highway of the Eastern Region.



The body of the deceased Abu Atalatey has been deposited at the morgue.



The suspect driver – Anim Eric, 37, was driving a Toyota Corolla private with DV plate number DV 155 2020 with three persons on board from Accra towards Kwahu.



However, on reaching a section of the road at the outskirt of Akyem Osino near Arafat junction on Accra – Kumasi highway, the victim Abu Atalatey now deceased allegedly crossed the road in between a stretch of traffic and in the process he was knocked down by the Toyota Corolla private car.



He sustained serious injuries hence rushed to Hawa Memorial Hospital Osiem for treatment however was pronounced dead on arrival.



Body deposited at Holy Family Mortuary Nkawkaw.



The Suspect driver Anim Eric was arrested by the Police while the accident vehicle impounded at Osino charge office for testing and investigation.





