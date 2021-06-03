Akyem Oda market receives facelift under Urban Development Grant

Regional News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: GNA

Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, has cut sod for the construction of two projects at Akyem Oda under the 2020 Urban Development Grant (UDG), a component of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).



The project is in two lot and consist of the construction of a 68-lockable market with ancillary facilities as Lot 1 while Lot 2 consist of precast block paving of the old market and construction of 600mm Diameter Concrete “U” drains.



The Lot 1 projects are expected to be completed within nine months while the Lot 2 six months.



Addressing the Chiefs and people of Akyem Oda, the Minister urged the contractors and consultants in charge of the projects to discharge their duties diligently and efficiently to meet the deadline for the implementation of the projects.



He said he recognized the importance of market stores in the socio-economic development of local economies and assured the people that the government under President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo was committed to developing all the sectors of the economy.



He said the President was very much concerned to improve various sectors of the economy including education, health, roads, Small Medium and Large Scale Businesses, and therefore called for the people’s cooperation and support.



Mr Acheampong cautioned public workers against poor management and handling of government property and urged the people to own projects constructed for them.



He said people should offer the necessary support to contractors to deliver quality work that would stand the test of time for both current and future generations.



Mr Alexander Akwasi Aquah, Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda Constituency was grateful for the chiefs and people of the area continuous support for the government.



He promised to work closely with all stakeholders to bring development projects to the constituency and improve the social and economic living of the people.



