Akyem Ayirebi Chiefs and elders declare support for Mahama

The chiefs and elders of Ayirebi in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency of the Eastern Region on Wednesday declared their support for the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the December 7, 2020, general elections.



Speaking on behalf of the chiefs during a visit by Mr Mahama, Okyeame Oman-Boadi said the support of the chiefs and elders of Akyem Ayirebi for the NDC presidential candidate is non-negotiable.



Okyeame Oman-Boadi said the government has failed to develop their area, adding all the development projects in the Ayirebi area, including electricity, Senior High School block, clinic and potable water were all initiated by the NDC government.



"If the NDC has been able to do all these for Ayirebi and its environs, why can't we give them our votes? So we are assuring Mr Mahama that the people of Ofoase Ayirebi are ready to give him our votes and also support his parliamentary candidate", Okyeame Oman-Baodi declared.



He appealed to Mr Mahama to create a new district for Ayirebi and urged him to upgrade their clinic to a district hospital status when he is elected on December 7, 2020.

