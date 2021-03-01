General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Akyem Asafo Accident: Mame Yaa Aboagye sympathizes with bereaved families

Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mame Yaa Aboagye has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the passengers who lost their lives in a gory road accident at Akyem Asafo on the Accra-Kumasi highway on Friday.



A total of 16 persons were confirmed dead in the highway accident.



The accident involved two Kia Grandbird buses with registration numbers GT 5629-19 and GE 5510-15, one of which was a VIP bus.



Mame Yaa prayed for peaceful rest for the deceased, and a speedy recovery for those who sustained various degrees of injuries.



She appealed to the Road Minister-designate to find a lasting solution to halt the carnage on the Accra-Kumasi highway.



She also urged drivers to be extra careful on the road to make a safe journey to their destinations.



"Let us all be conscious about the safety of one another. To our drivers don’t drink and drive, let's avoid unnecessary overtaking, wear your seat belt and be extra cautious on the road knowing that the lives of your passengers are in your hands."



