Akyem Abuakwa chiefs storm Parliament to support Ofori-Atta as he faces censure committee

General News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emissaries from the Akyem Abuakwa area have arrived in parliament to provide moral support for embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The minister is appearing before an 8-member ad hoc committee hearing a censure motion filed in parliament by the minority group.



As at the commencement of the sitting of the committee on Friday, November 16, 2022, about a dozen chiefs from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council were seated in the hall.



According to GhanaWeb’s correspondent in parliament, the chiefs are representatives of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council who are attending the sitting to provide moral support for their kinsman.



Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to respond to the grounds of the motion which among other things accuses him of conflict of interest, mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy, and breaching the country’s Financial Management Act.



The 8-member ad hoc committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the motion by the minority and issue a report advising the plenary for action to be taken.



Ken Ofori-Atta has been under fire with various calls being made for his removal.







GA/FNOQ