Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Councill to deal with impasse at Nsawam-Adoagyiri

Regional News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Eastern Region says they shall deal with the impending tension at Nsawam-Adoagyiri over a claim of ownership of the area by some Chiefs of Akyem Kotoku.



There has been growing tension in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri township over a planned installation of a new chief in Adoagyiri.



The Ghana Police Service in its quest to maintain peace and order at Adoagyiri secured a restraining order, restraining some principal Kingmakers of Adoagyiri and the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council from installing a new chief in the town.



The police further secured the same restraining orders from the Nsawam High Court restraining the embattled Adoagyirihene from holding a durbar outside his Palace or residence in commemorating this year's Odwira Festival.



The embattled Adoagyirihene seems to have support from the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council on the other side, claiming ownership of the Adoagyiri stool.



The situation continues to pose a threat to the Adoagyiri township and traders who ply their business in the area as residents live in fear of communal clashes.



Meanwhile, in a statement issued by D.M. Ofori-Atta, State Secretary to the Akyem Abuakwa traditional council, he indicated that all records relating to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri lands and stool will be set straight on Monday13th March 2023.



He said Nsawam-Adoagyiri at all times holds allegiance to the Akyem Abuakwa traditional council.