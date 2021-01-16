Regional News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Amoah-asare Isaac, Contributor

Akwapem Tufuhene Gyaasehemaa pledges economic empowerment, scholarship scheme

An achievable Ghanaian citizen living in the United States of America has been enstooled Gyaasehemaa for Nana Korankye Bediatuo II-Otutu Abrempong, Tufohene of Akuapem Akropong and The Asona Family of Aburi.



The Gyaasehemaa known in Private life as Joyce Odi has been given the stool name Naabea Ansrogya Odi I.



Speaking at the colourful installation, Nana Korankye Bediatuo II-Otutu Abrempong, Tufohene of Akuapem Akropong explained that the Gyaasehemaa stool has remained vacant for the past two decades, therefore, was apt to enstool a new Gyaasehemaa to occupy the stool to play its supporting traditional role in the enforcement of traditional by-laws for development of Okuapeman.



He admonished the newly enstooled Gyaasehemaa not to follow the steps of her predecessors who failed to return from abroad after their coronations leaving the seat vacant.



The newly enstooled Gyaasehemaa seized the opportunity of her enstoolment to launched the ” Naabea Ansrogya Odi (I) Foundation “as a special purpose vehicle to empower girls and women and improved the welfare of children.



Key focused areas of the foundation she explained are; scholarship scheme, vocational training, mentorship and economic empowerment.



“today that I have been enstooled as Gyaasehemaa in Akuapem, the most important thing that I am passionate for is the children, especially as me being a woman with children every child’s problem is a concern to me and because of that, I need to ensure that every child who is in need of help must be given the necessary help that they need. I’m here to also contribute to my country to ensure that we develop as a country. My foundation is mostly targeting children and women in our society since I am passionate about their welfare”