Akuse Hospital delivers first siamese twins in its 110-year history

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Akuse Government Hospital, established in 1911, on Tuesday, 6 April 2021, successfully carried out its first delivery of conjoined twins (Siamese twins).



The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who made this public in a Facebook post, noted that the mother and conjoined babies from Torgorme, which falls in his constituency, are “well and doing great.”



Dr. Tyrus Valmont of the facility delivered the babies.



Mr Ablakwa also expressed gratitude to the management of the hospital for the invitation to witness the phenomenon.



The lawmaker donated an infant incubator to end years of lack of an incubator at the hospital.



He also donated other items requested by the experts for the mother and twins and pledged to shoulder all the financial commitments including the cost of the final separation surgery.



The twins are conjoined at the thorax.



Mr Ablakwa urged Ghanaians to keep the twins in their prayers.