General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#Akufo-AddoIsCorrupt hits social media as President comes under attack*

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The integrity of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo incorruptible tag is under attack as some Ghanaians have expressed outrage over various acts of corruption under his regime.



Akufo-Addo is being called out by some Ghanaians for watching unconcerned while some members of his administration engage in ‘gargantuan’ corrupt acts.



His supposed silence on the alleged rot in his government has been construed as not just an endorsement of corruption, but a signal that he is neck-deep involved.



The PDS scandal which rocked the government in 2019 is the major topic leading the discourse on Akufo-Addo alleged corrupt acts on Twitter.



“This is what the country lost to this Family & Friends PDS fraud 1. The country lost $300million from the US Government bcos of this deal. 2.The people who acquire 51% used the Money they generated from PDS to buy that 51% of It & monies never accounted for.#AkufoAddoIsCorrupt”, one tweep read.



Aside the attack on the president’s personality, the tweeps are also demanding accountability on various projects undertaken by the government.



The social media crusade comes barely a day after the opposition NDC held a press conference to demand the prosecution of some people who allegedly forged documents in the privatization of the Electricity Company of Ghana.



Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s National Communications Officertasked the government to reveal to Ghanaians the personalities behind the botched move.



Since the Minister for Energy, honourable Peter John Amewu told Ghanaians that the insurance guarantee PDS presented for the takeover of the over 20 billion worth of assets of ECG, which allegedly issued the said guarantee, who were those who perpetrated this fraud, and what actions has president Akufo-Addo taken to ensure that they answer for this fraud?”, he quizzed.





The president is behind the stinking PDS scandal that is why till date, nobody has been questioned.#AkufoAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/VpACbHnD9W — Miss Koomson ?????????? (@JMbapeppy) August 11, 2020

This is what the country lost to this Family & Friends PDS fraud



1. The country lost $300million from the US Government bcos of this deal.

2.The people who acquire 51% used the Money they generated from PDS to buy that 51% of It & monies never accounted for.#AkufoAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/CLcfxi2QIo — Kwame Rudolf (@RudolfKwame) August 11, 2020

#AkufoAddoIsCorrupt I don't know what he wants from Ghanaians at age 75, fellow Ghanaians please #KickNanaOut come December 2020 pic.twitter.com/rk8KEYstEl — Dzifa GUNU (@DzifaGUNU) August 11, 2020

Akufo-Addo sacks 13,000 public sector workers

A-G drops charges against NPP Delta Forces

Medical Director of Ridge Hospital sacked without due process

$2.2 billion conflict of interest Bond involving Ken Ofori-Atta #AkufoAddoIsCorrupt — Dominique Amedeker (@MAmedeker) August 11, 2020

Appoint a director for Port not yet built meanwhile we are spending 300, 000 GH cedis a month o him.#AkufoAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/B7WQz69Ukf — J. D. Solomon (@JDSolomon5) August 11, 2020

Ghana lost over $1.8 billion from the PDS scam..the culprits are free. If not #AkufoAddoIsCorrupt does this make sense? pic.twitter.com/lNrg2HNZEo — Aga pe???????? (@Kwakurafiki1) August 11, 2020

Better late than never. Abeg, if you were one of those who were misled to vote for this obsessively corrupt misleader of a President, A-Plus says he’s sorry. #AkufoAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/wgSTf40Ltn — #Kwame Rikki ???????????????????????? (@ricword4u) August 11, 2020

Akufo-Addo is now fighting corruption fighters such as Anas and Domelevo.#AkufoAddoIsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/ZzIqwUlox2 — Nii amala (@NiiAmala) August 11, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.