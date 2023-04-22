Akufo-Addo would have kept Prof Kwabena's report under wraps if it had not been leaked - Martin Kpebu

General News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has said but for the leakage of the report by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng on the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), the report would have been kept under wraps like other indicting reports. According to him, karma is only dealing with the President as he has been caught with his tail in between his legs.



Speaking on The Keypoints on TV3 on Saturday, April 22, lawyer Kpebu prayed for God’s blessings for Prof Frimpong-Boateng for writing the 36-page report and Kevin Taylor, particularly, for leaking it.



"In a democracy, you need people to leak reports,” he lauded, underscoring how the President he has come to know, would have shelved the entire report.



“As for the President, he was interested in shielding his appointees that was why he was keeping the report,” he alleged.



Speaking on the same show, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Sam Nartey George has raised concerns over the failure of Akufo-Addo to refer the Chairman of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, report to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



According to him, the stature of the respected cardio surgeon ought to influence leadership to take the 36-page report more seriously.



“This is something that should have been referred to the Special Prosecutor by now,” he stated.



