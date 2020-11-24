Politics of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Akufo-Addo woos Krobos to vote NPP on December 7

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called an end to what he describes as negative propaganda in the nation’s politics.



The president suggested that there has been a misconception that Akyems do not like Krobos, reason the latter has voted against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for several years.



“They say I am an Akyem man [and] that Akyems don’t like Krobo people, so if I am coming to power I am coming to harass Krobo people. Has anybody been harassed here or Akyem Abuakwa? It’s all negative propaganda, people who do things and they have to invent things to be able to compromise your mind. We are tired of negative propaganda in the politics of Ghana.”



The president made this call while addressing party faithful at the Odumase Lorry Station in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region.



President Akufo-Addo said the huge turnout at Odumase gave him confidence and lots of hope and was sure the NPP would win the Lower Manya Krobo seat.



“What I am seeing here today has fortified me in my hope. In two weeks, you and I are going to make history in Lower Manya Krobo Constituency. NPP, we don’t like Krobo people? Look at what is happening in Upper Manya since we won the seat in that Constituency. Look at what is happening here, in Lower Manya, the various projects and initiatives.”



The President jabbed his opponent John Dramani Mahama, saying: “You create an economic mess with the worse statistics of modern times and are telling us today that you are leaders we can trust. Trust you to do what? To take our economy back into dumsor, to take our economy back into recession, to take our economy back high into hyperinflation, is that what we need? Is that the leadership of the country that we need?”



President Akufo-Addo emphasised that he has provided the leadership the country needed.



“We are looking for leadership that would bring progress and prosperity to our country, no backwardness, and false claims. You have seen my works for the last four years, if you found the work satisfactory, what I am asking you here in Manya Krobo to do is give me the opportunity to continue to do more.”

