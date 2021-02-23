General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Akufo-Addo won’t legalize LGBTQ+ – Pius Hadzide

Former Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

A former Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, has echoed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s aversion to the legalization of LGBTQ+ under his presidency.



“I can confirm to you that the president has indicated that Ghana is not ready to legalize LGBTQ+ in the current context,” Hadzide told host Serwah Amihere on GHTODAY on Tuesday.



His remarks come on the heels of the shutdown of Lesbians Gays Bisexuals Transgender Queer and Intersexed community (LGBTQ+) office in Accra by the National Security on orders of the President.



The former deputy Information Minister stated that under no circumstance will this fester in the Ghanaian society, adding, “We are a people of culture governed by rules and regulations. Whatever decision we take should conform with our culture and laws…”



There is public outrage following the fundraising event by members of the LGBTQ+ society which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.



The EU office in Ghana has declared support for the group.