General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: GH Base

'Akufo-Addo won because God is preserving him to finish the National Cathedral' – Prophet Salifu Amoako

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako has made Ghanaians privy to the rationale behind the victory of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer in the just-ended presidential elections.



The man of God says one of the reasons the sitting President won the election has to do with the National Cathedral he promised to build for God.



In the studios of Asempa FM, Prophet Salifu Amoako said that God is preserving Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to complete the building of the National Cathedral and that’s why he won the election.



He explained that aside from the role National Cathedral plays in making the country a godly nation, it’s aesthetically pleasing so it will beautify the city just like the National Mosque at Kawukudi.



The National Cathedral of Ghana is a planned interdenominational Christian edifice scheduled to be built in Accra, the nation’s capital, as part of Ghana’s 60th-anniversary celebrations.



The design for the cathedral was unveiled by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, in March 2018.



See the post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.