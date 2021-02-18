Politics of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo won 2020 elections; tell your supporters the truth! - Egyapa Mercer tells NDC

play videoAndrew Egyapa Mercer, MP, Sekondi

NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi Constituency in the Western Region, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer has called on the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to tell their supporters and party members the truth.



According to him, the members and supporters have been made to believe in a lie that former President John Dramani Mahama, the party's 2020 Presidential candidate, won last year's Presidential elections.



From all indications and following the Supreme Court proceedings, Lawyer Egyapa Mercer is well convinced the NDC's lies have been exposed and therefore would want them to do the needful.



To him, the truth is President Nana Akufo-Addo won the elections without rigging nor through foul means.



He believed the NDC is fully aware they lost the elections but the party leaders have refused to let their supporters know the truth, hence feeding them with misconceptions about the elections.



" . . right from the very outset, they have embarked on a petition of deception and for once, they should be truthful to their supporters . . .", he stated emphatically during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



