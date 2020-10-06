Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Akufo-Addo will win December polls – American research firm predicts

Fitch Solutions, a research arm of an American rating agency, has declared a win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December polls.



Senior Country Risk Analyst in the Sub-Saharan Africa team, William Atwell, said President Akufo-Addo’s victory will be based on the fact that he has managed the economy pretty well during his tenure of office.



“The elections, of course, is a key component of the outlook for the rest of 2020; former President John Mahama is going to be taking on the incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo…



“In terms of who we expect to win the elections, really the incumbent [NPP] is expected to benefit from the fact the economy has been fairly well managed for the past several years. And our base case scenario suggests that he will remain in the office for another term,” Mr Atwell stated as reported by mynewsgh.com.



Meanwhile, presidential candidates have started filing for their nominations at the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters.



So far, Independent Candidate Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker and flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have filed their nominations as of Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

